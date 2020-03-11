TN Dept. of Health confirms 9 coronavirus cases statewide
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed two more cases of coronavirus in the state Wednesday, bringing the total of positive cases to nine.
In a post on Twitter, TDH confirmed one new case in Davidson County and a new case in Williamson County.
TDH says Davidson County has two positive coronavirus results and Williamson County has five cases.
Shelby County and Sullivan County each have one confirmed coronavirus case.