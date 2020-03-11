What’s New Wednesday: O’ Taste & See

Vetrica Taylor is a five star gourmet chef. She graduated at the top of her class with a degree in culinary arts.

“I wanted to keep God in everything that I did,” said Taylor.

She followed faith a nd opened “O’ Taste & See,” a restaurant and catering service in Brownsville.

“People either get sick or people get hungry. I didn’t want to be in the medical field, so this is my chosen destiny: to be a chef,” said Taylor.

Taylor makes everything from chicken wings, fruit platters, Philly Cheesesteak egg rolls, and boom boom shrimp. You can’t forget the delectable desserts, including celebration cakes.

“Oh, it will blow your mind! She cooks from the heart and it reaches your heart,” said O’ Taste & See customer, Eureneika Swift.

“It is irresistible! I just mean to take a bite of something, especially her desserts, and before I know it, I’ve eaten the whole thing and want some more!” said Ora Rowan, O’ Taste & See customer. “This is really, truly soul food.”

O’Taste & See is located at 35 South Jackson Avenue in Jackson.