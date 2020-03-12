Body of third missing boater recovered near Shiloh on Thursday

HARDIN CO., Tenn. — The body of a third, unidentified boater has been recovered from the Tennessee River near Shiloh National Military Park, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

TWRA says the body was found around 7 a.m. Thursday.

The body has been taken to the Medical Examiner’s office in Memphis for an autopsy and positive identification.

TWRA says the body was found in the same area as the other two bodies recovered earlier this week.

Three boaters, two 15-year-old boys and a 43-year-old Kenneth Driver, were reported missing on Sunday, February 23 after they failed to return from an Obion County club bass tournament, according to the TWRA.

TWRA says all three bodies were recovered in the same area, about nine miles from Pickwick Dam.