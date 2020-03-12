Chamber’s Annual Celebration awards local businesses and volunteers

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Chamber’s Annual Celebration spotlighted accomplishments of the Jackson Chamber and honored businesses, industries and non-profit organizations on Thursday, March 12 at Union University’s Carl Grant Events Center.

With approximately 400 in attendance, the celebration also honored the chamber’s volunteers, and highlighted businesses that have made extra effort to achieve excellence through high standards, professional accomplishments and community contributions.

Michelle Willis, senior HR Generalist for Gerdau, received the Volunteer of the Year Award.

“Very excited. Very surprised. I’ve really enjoyed my partnership and volunteerism with Jackson Chamber,” Willis said. “They have a true vision for this community and I’m a proud supporter of this vision.”

Below is a list of winners:

2019 Emerging Business of the Year

Arrow Athletics

2019 Business of the Year

(1-49 Employees)

Le Bonheur Children’s Outpatient Center

2019 Business of the Year

(50+ Employees)

Gander RV

2019 Industry of the Year

Toyota Boshoku Tennessee, LLC

2019 Non-Profit of the Year

Jackson Choral Society

2019 West Tennessee Healthcare Health & Wellness Award

TBDN Tennessee Company

2019 Volunteer of the Year

Michelle Willis

Annual Celebration is presented by West Tennessee Healthcare. Additional event sponsors include Alexander Thompson Arnold PLLC; Community Bank; Steele Martin Jones & Co. PLC; Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. — Steve & Brand Little; West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation; GDI Integrated Facility Services; and SKS Electrical Inc.

The Jackson Chamber was founded in 1905.