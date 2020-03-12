Chamber’s Annual Celebration awards local businesses and volunteers
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Chamber’s Annual Celebration spotlighted accomplishments of the Jackson Chamber and honored businesses, industries and non-profit organizations on Thursday, March 12 at Union University’s Carl Grant Events Center.
With approximately 400 in attendance, the celebration also honored the chamber’s volunteers, and highlighted businesses that have made extra effort to achieve excellence through high standards, professional accomplishments and community contributions.
Michelle Willis, senior HR Generalist for Gerdau, received the Volunteer of the Year Award.
“Very excited. Very surprised. I’ve really enjoyed my partnership and volunteerism with Jackson Chamber,” Willis said. “They have a true vision for this community and I’m a proud supporter of this vision.”
Below is a list of winners:
2019 Emerging Business of the Year
Arrow Athletics
2019 Business of the Year
(1-49 Employees)
Le Bonheur Children’s Outpatient Center
2019 Business of the Year
(50+ Employees)
Gander RV
2019 Industry of the Year
Toyota Boshoku Tennessee, LLC
2019 Non-Profit of the Year
Jackson Choral Society
2019 West Tennessee Healthcare Health & Wellness Award
TBDN Tennessee Company
2019 Volunteer of the Year
Michelle Willis
Annual Celebration is presented by West Tennessee Healthcare. Additional event sponsors include Alexander Thompson Arnold PLLC; Community Bank; Steele Martin Jones & Co. PLC; Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. — Steve & Brand Little; West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation; GDI Integrated Facility Services; and SKS Electrical Inc.
The Jackson Chamber was founded in 1905.