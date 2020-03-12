Citizens urged to obtain burn permits for severe weather cleanup

NASHVILLE – Recent tornadoes and severe storms have resulted in large amounts of woody debris impacting home, farm, and woodland owners across Tennessee. Burning that debris can be an efficient way to speed the recovery process.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry is reminding all citizens that if they plan to burn outdoors, a burn permit is required through May 15.

Materials that can be burned include leaves, branches, tree limbs, twigs, and other woody vegetation and yard trimmings gathered on site.

“Debris burning can be a good tool for residents to clean up their yards, farms, and rural properties of vegetative waste,” State Forester David Arnold said. “We encourage all residents to use caution while conducting a burn. Burn permits are our way of communicating with landowners when, where, and how to burn safely.”

Obtaining a burn permit is free, fast, and simple.

If you are burning a leaf or brush pile that is smaller than 8 feet by 8 feet in size, the online application system is fast and efficient way to apply.

For a larger burn, call your local Division of Forestry burn permit phone number Mon. through Fri., 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

The online system and burn permit phone numbers can be found at www.BurnSafeTN.org.