Frequently asked questions about coronavirus

JACKSON, Tenn. — With more and more people talking about the coronavirus, it’s essential you have a basic understanding of the virus.

Where did coronavirus 2019 originate from?

Wuhan, China — specifically a bat. Several people who were first diagnosed with the virus had a connection to an outdoor market. Then a second round of patients didn’t have any contact with the market and that’s when doctors discovered it could be spread human to human.

Now it’s in the U.S., but how is it spreading?

According to the CDC, it spreads mainly person to person when you’re within six feet of each other, or if you inhale the droplets from a cough or sneeze from an infected person.

So what symptoms do you need to be looking for?

According to the CDC, fever, cough and shortness of breath can appear between two to 14 days after exposure.

What groups of people are at a higher risk of being infected?

The CDC says the elderly and anyone with a chronic medical condition like lung disease, diabetes or heart disease.

If you do have these symptoms, stay at home unless you are getting medical care.

Separate yourself from other people and animals in your home.

Call your doctor before going for your check up. It will help them be better prepared.

And if you’re sick, wear a mask. If you aren’t sick, a mask is not necessary.

There are some things you can do to prevent getting sick: wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds, avoid close contact with anyone who is sick, and clean and disinfect surfaces daily.

The CDC recommends using these same practices at schools, businesses and churches to disinfect surfaces.

The CDC recommends weighing the risk of going to a place with a large group of people to keep the risk of spreading germs low.