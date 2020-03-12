Humboldt City School Board looks for new superintendent

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — “It’s really cutting it close,” said Humboldt City School Board Member Mark Hodge.

As current Humboldt City School Superintendent Dr. Versie Hamlett’s contract comes to an end, school board members are looking to find her replacement.

Board member Mark Hodge of Ward 3 said the board is continuously discussing the searching process.

“We started that conversation last month about how to proceed, it was divided to say the least, so there will probably be more of that tomorrow night,” said Hodge.

Hodge said he would like the next superintendent to follow in Dr. Hamlett’s footsteps.

“I’m looking for Dr. Hamlett again, she has everything that I think a school system like Humboldt would need, we’re losing a treasure and I think somebody’s going to gain a treasure,” said Hodge.

They are also looking for someone who can work through challenges within the school system.

“We have issues that we need to work on and address personally, and there has to be somebody here to help their administration to facilitate the running of the schools,” said Hodge.

Dr. Hamlett’s contract is up in June which is why Hodge said the school board needs to find a new superintendent quickly.

He recommends work sessions in between meetings to expedite the search process.

“Because we only get to meet once a month and a lot of times there’s a lot of division in our discussions I don’t even get to fully hear what they’re thinking, or time where we can just be together and work on this type of stuff it would help me personally,” said Hodge.

The Humboldt City School Board meeting is 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Humboldt Junior and Senior High School Library.

Dr. Versie Hamlett is the first African-American and first woman to hold the Humboldt City School Superintendent position since being hired in 2014.