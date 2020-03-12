Local authorities offer roadside safety tips

JACKSON, Tenn. — Following a fatal hit and run Sunday, local authorities are offering safety tips for drivers experiencing car troubles.

The victim, 19-year-old Randavious Deberry, suffered serious injuries and later died as a result of his injuries.

Officers said Deberry was struck by a passing vehicle while changing a flat tire on the side of the road.

Jackson Police Traffic Safety Unit Supervisor Chris Chilcote said if you have car troubles to use safety cones or call for assistance.

“Call JPD or your local agency and have an officer out and get behind you, with your lights on, that provides a lot more safety than just sitting out there with your hazard lights on,” said Sgt. Chilcote.

Tuesday the driver came forward.

Charges are pending and investigation is still ongoing.