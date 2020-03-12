Mugshots : Madison County : 03/11/20 – 03/12/20 March 12, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/17Bobby Givens Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/17Adrian Daley Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/17Ashley Reid Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/17David Sikes Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/17Demares Rogers Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/17Dylan Stanfill Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/17Emma Smith Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/17James Brown Failure to appear, violation of conditions of community supervision, sex offender registry violations Show Caption Hide Caption 9/17Jarrett Ingersoll Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/17Keturah Gatewood Public indecency/indecent exposure Show Caption Hide Caption 11/17Kiana Brooks Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/17Latravion Fuller Aggravated robbery, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 13/17Marquetta Cole Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 14/17Megan Blacklance Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 15/17Samantha Orlow Falsification of drug test results, schedule V drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 16/17Tristan Hoyle Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, firearm used in dangerous felony Show Caption Hide Caption 17/17Veronica Greer Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/11/20 and 7 a.m. on 03/12/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest