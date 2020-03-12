Suspect in custody after Dresden robbery, kidnapping

DRESDEN, Tenn. — Dresden police have confirmed a man is in custody after a robbery Thursday morning.

Police say 36-year-old John David Hitt is now charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and kidnapping.

According to a news release, the victim was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint around 7 a.m Thursday at a home on South Cedar Street in Dresden.

The release says the victim was held at gunpoint before being driven to Martin to retrieve money, where the victim was able to escape and call police.

Dresden police and the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office located the suspect’s vehicle in Dresden, where the suspects had run from the car, according to the release.

The release says Dresden Assistant Police Chief Chris Crocker and Weakley County Sheriff’s Office investigator James Sanders were able to find Hitt in a shed in a neighborhood.

Hitt is currently held in the Weakley County jail.