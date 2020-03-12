TDOC suspends visitation with inmates at prisons

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Correction announced Thursday that all visitations at TDOC prisons have been suspended until further notice due to COVID-19.

In a news release, TDOC says the move was made out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of health and wellness of staff, inmates, visitors and volunteers.

TDOC says they are exploring alternative options to allow inmates to maintain communication with friends and family.

Volunteer services are also being suspended, and screening will be conducted for all staff members entering facilities, according to the release.

Offenders currently on community supervision will be contacted by probation and parole officers for additional information on reporting guidelines, the release says.

These measures will continue to be evaluated on a daily basis, according to the release.