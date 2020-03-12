Top three finalists interview for JMCSS superintendent

JACKSON, Tenn. – The Jackson-Madison County school board interviews the top three finalists for the position of school superintendent.

“Being able to utilize my skills and talents to potentially help solve some challenges that this community has. On the first day going home, in addition to all the forms they have to sign, that one of those forms would be understanding what we expect out of kids interns of their behavior and what we plan to offer of helping kids who were not performing academically ,” said Dr. Ron Woodard, Assistant Superintendent of Instruction for Maury County.

The second candidate interviewed was Dr. Roderick Richmond who is executive director of student support services in Shelby County.

“My goal would be to make sure we have the necessary resources to impact student achievement, to make sure the curriculum is alive to the standards and make sure that we are providing the professional development,” Richmond said.

The last candidate Dr. Marlon King, superintendent of Fayette County Public Schools.

“Being able to serve the community, being able to adapt to the culture and know what the community needs are and being able to bring people together around a unified goal in working to help kids,” King said.

A work session and board meeting is scheduled for the first week of April to vote on a superintendent.