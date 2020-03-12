TSSAA to limit fan attendance

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — In response to the recent COVID-19 outbreaks, the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association is limiting fan attendance at state basketball championships.

Beginning Friday, March 13, attendance at the remainder of the girls’ state tournament and throughout the boys’ state tournament will be limited to the team party (23 person maximum), their immediate families, and school administrators of the qualifying schools.

School administrators will be required to provide a list of those persons meeting the qualifications for entry.

All those entering the venue will be required to obtain a new ticket.

Anyone not on the approved list will not be allowed entry, even if the individual has a previously purchased ticket or pass.

The Tennessee Department of Health and an independent expert in infectious diseases have confirmed that the limitations are in line with current guidelines and best practices.

