3 fake articles about COVID-19 spread on social media

JACKSON, Tenn. — Fake social media posts are spreading false information about the coronavirus in our area.

Three doctored photos were spread on Facebook and other social media, saying a South Side High School student contracted the coronavirus from a Post Malone concert, another photo reading, “COVID-19 case confirmed in Henderson,” and a third saying “South Gibson County High School: Confirmed Case of Covid-19.”

These are all false stories and were not posted by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News.