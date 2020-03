JACKSON, Tenn. — The Fifith Annual Cowboy Canter 5K/ 1 Mile Walk kicks off Saturday at the Lift in downtown Jackson.

On day registration starts at 8 a.m.

The 5K starts at 9 a.m. and will benefit Redemption Road Rescue.

There will be medals for first, second and third place per male and female age groups, and there are trophies for overall winners.

It’s $25 dollars for entry. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News anchor Ariana Alexa will help kick off the event.