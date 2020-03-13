City of Jackson takes more steps to prevent sickness

JACKSON, Tenn. — More steps are being taken to prevent the spread of sickness in Jackson.

In a news release, Mayor Scott Conger announced that all government public events and meetings will be suspended until April 12.

In addition, all professional travel and training for city employees will be suspended, except for mandatory Public Safety Training, until April 12, according to the release.

Mayor Conger has also asked that all city employees to conduct meetings virtually, according to the release.