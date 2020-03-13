Coronavirus outbreak may impact local small businesses

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, Kyle Spurgeon says if more people self-quarantine for the coronavirus, less people will be out and about visiting local small businesses, restaurants and movie theaters.

“We have seen the effect it has had on the stock market, but our small businesses here are going to receive the brunt of this,” Spurgeon said. “If they are not going to a restaurant or the theatre, businesses are either directly impacted or they serve other businesses, so yeah it’s gong to hit their bottom line pretty hard.”

Jerry Corley owns Hub City Brewing and Rock’n Dough Pizza & Brewery in downtown Jackson. He is anticipating what could happen with his businesses and is taking precautionary measures.

“As of right now, we can’t really measure that for our business until we get through the weekend to see what the impact is, but yes, less people want to get out and visit inside the stores,” said Corley.

Corley says his business is taking extra measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus by removing salt and pepper shakers and other items you will typically find on top of a restaurant table.

Small business owner Danny Crossett says he expects a small drop in sales, but he is hopeful his business will bounce back.

“Alcohol wipes on our scanners that we scan their feet with but now we are spraying our surfaces with disinfectant keeping them wiped down and keeping employees using the sanitizer on their hands on a frequent basis, just good health practices that are being given out by the CDC,” Crossett said.

The Jackson Chamber of Commerce is sharing tips from the Centers for Disease Control on what to do before and if employees become sick. Check the Seen on 7 or the COVID-19 update tab for more information.