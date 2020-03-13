Freed-Hardeman University makes adjustments to spring semester

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University is taking measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

FHU will take a two-week spring break from March 21 through April 5, and will begin serving students primarily online beginning April 6.

FHU is taking the following steps to follow recommendations from the CDC, World Health Organization and local healthcare professionals:

Chapel will be canceled for the week of March 16-20.

Dining services will be modified to limit exposure through self-serve stations and crowd size the week of March 16-20. Beginning March 30, limited dining services will be available to those students allowed to return to campus.

Extensive disinfecting measures are being taken in public campus spaces.

Students will have an extended spring break from March 21 through April 5. Faculty and staff will return to campus March 30 to resume routine operations.

By the close of business Friday, April 3, faculty will have notified students via campus email regarding coursework will be delivered beginning April 6.

All NAIA winter championships have been canceled.

University-sponsored events and student travel, including Makin’ Music and spring break mission trips, are suspended until further notice.

The University’s residence halls will be closed on March 20 at 5 p.m. and will remain closed until further notice. Junior and senior-level nursing majors, those who are student teaching, and students who are completing social work practicums will be able to return to residence halls at 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 29. International students may request permission from Dr. Wayne Scott to live in residence halls for a limited period of time.

Freed-Hardeman University President David Shannon said in a statement released Friday: “While we know of no COVID-19 cases among our students, faculty or staff, we realize our immense responsibility to the Freed-Hardeman family and the communities we call home.”