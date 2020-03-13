Jackson Chamber provides business guidelines on COVID-19
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Chamber of Commerce is sharing tips from the Centers for Disease Control on what to do before and if employees get sick.
The CDC says that before employees get sick, employers should:
- Determine whether flexible hours are an option
- Create an employee communication plan
- Decide how to handle spikes in absenteeism
- Coordinate with state and local health officials
- Make a business continuity plan
Tips from the CDC also include what to do once employees become sick:
- Ensure that your sick leave policies are flexible
- Separate sick employees from those that are healthy
- Make decision making local
- Ensure employees understand they need to notify supervisor if they become sick while traveling
- Minimize exposure between employees and the public if health officials call for social distancing
- Clean frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs, desks and countertops
For more more details and information, visit the Chamber’s website.