Jackson Chamber provides business guidelines on COVID-19

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Chamber of Commerce is sharing tips from the Centers for Disease Control on what to do before and if employees get sick.

The CDC says that before employees get sick, employers should:

Determine whether flexible hours are an option

Create an employee communication plan

Decide how to handle spikes in absenteeism

Coordinate with state and local health officials

Make a business continuity plan

Tips from the CDC also include what to do once employees become sick:

Ensure that your sick leave policies are flexible

Separate sick employees from those that are healthy

Make decision making local

Ensure employees understand they need to notify supervisor if they become sick while traveling

Minimize exposure between employees and the public if health officials call for social distancing

Clean frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs, desks and countertops

For more more details and information, visit the Chamber’s website.