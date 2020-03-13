Jackson-Madison County Library suspends programs

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library announced it will suspend all programs from March 16 to April 16.

A news release from the library says events like story times, movies, child and teen activities and adult programs will not be taking place. The release says reservations made for public meeting spaces will also be cancelled.

The library will still be opened for people to check out books, use computers and use free WiFi, according to the release.

For more information, contact the Jackson-Madison County Library at (731) 425-8600 or its website.