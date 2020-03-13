Jackson State extends spring break

JACKSON, Tenn. — The administration of Jackson State Community College has made the decision to extend spring break and cancel all classes through the week of March 16-20.

All faculty and staff will report to work during the week of March 16-20. The campus and off-campus sites of the college will remain open and services will continue as normal.

The extra week will allow faculty to prepare classes that are currently taught in-person to be delivered online or in alternate formats. These alternate formats will only be implemented in the event classes cannot resume in the in-person format.

Custodial staff will continue to perform deep-cleaning activities during this time.

All classes will resume a normal schedule on Monday, March 23.

Regular updates regarding any change in status will be posted to the COVID-19 Update page on the college’s website. Everyone is encouraged to visit www.jscc.edu/covid for the latest information.

The schedules for the college’s athletic programs have also been impacted. All TCCAA athletic events are canceled through March 31 including this weekend’s conference games. The situation will be reviewed by college presidents by April 1.

Updates regarding schedule status will be posted to the JSCC COVID-19 Update page.