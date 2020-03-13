Lane College, Union University transitioning to online classes

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lane College and Union University are both making adjustments to the Spring 2020 semester in response to coronavirus concerns.

Lane College will be moving to remote classes for the remainder of the semester.

Beginning March 23, classes will be delivered only via remote instruction with no face-to-face teaching.

College-sponsored travel is restricted. Assemblies, chapels, and other large gatherings will be cancelled for the remainder of the semester.

Housing will remain open for students who need to remain on campus, and the dining hall will continue to provide service.

Staff offices will remain open.

Commencement (graduation ceremony) will continue as scheduled on April 25.

Union University will be moving to an online or alternate delivery format until Monday, April 13, when face to face instruction is expected to resume.

Beginning March 16, full semester classes will move to an online or alternate delivery format. Students will receive further instructions.

Courses scheduled to end March 19 will meet next week for final exams as planned.

Courses in the second accelerated term, which begins March 30, will begin in an online or alternate delivery format.

All on-campus events with more than 100 people in attendance are suspended March 13 through April 12.

Home athletic competitions are cancelled on March 13-15.

All international and domestic travel sponsored by the university has been suspended.

Residence halls will remain open, in addition to the Logos Library.

Dining services will remain open for pick up/to-go orders only.

Offices and operations will continue on a normal schedule, and faculty will continue to be available to students through online and alternate means of communication.

Both schools urge students to practice good hygiene and avoid travelling to areas where the virus has been known to appear.

There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on either campus as of Friday.