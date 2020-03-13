Local family remembers daughter through softball tournament

JACKSON, Tenn. — Every year since 2008, the Sarah Beth Whitehead Memorial Softball Tournament takes place right here in West Tennessee.

This year’s tournament featured 19 local high school teams that all gathered to compete today at the West Tennessee Healthcare Sportsplex. The purpose for this weekend of competition is to honor the life and legacy of former TCA student, Sarah Beth Whitehead, who passed away from meningococcal meningitis in March of 2005.

Every March, the Whitehead family uses this as a platform to raise awareness for the disease, as well as remember and celebrate their daughter with her favorite sport. They will continue to host the tournament in the local area for many more years to come.