Mugshots : Madison County : 03/12/20 – 03/13/20

1/19 Victoria Williams Violation of probation

2/19 Andrew Hatley Public intoxication, contraband in penal institution

3/19 Archie Williamson Violation of parole

4/19 Bobby Logwood Violation of probation



5/19 Christina Howard Violation of probation

6/19 Cortez Thomas Schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug violations

7/19 Derrontarius Harvey Reckless endangerment

8/19 Eran Perry Shoplifting/theft of property, violation of probation, evading arrest



9/19 Eric Muhammad Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of registration law

10/19 Erica Simmons Violation of community corrections, failure to appear, violation of probation

11/19 Ezell Miles Violation of probation

12/19 Ida Crowley Public intoxication



13/19 James Cole Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

14/19 Jaydon Ripepi Criminal trespass

15/19 Johnathan Stiles Violation of probation

16/19 Mitchell Greer Simple domestic assault



17/19 Nicholas Thomas Failure to appear

18/19 Rebecca Adams Violation of probation

19/19 Rufus Anderson Simple domestic assault, failure to appear, violation of probation







































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/12/20 and 7 a.m. on 03/13/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.