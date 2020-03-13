Mugshots : Madison County : 03/12/20 – 03/13/20 March 13, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/19Victoria Williams Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/19Andrew Hatley Public intoxication, contraband in penal institution Show Caption Hide Caption 3/19Archie Williamson Violation of parole Show Caption Hide Caption 4/19Bobby Logwood Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/19Christina Howard Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/19Cortez Thomas Schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 7/19Derrontarius Harvey Reckless endangerment Show Caption Hide Caption 8/19Eran Perry Shoplifting/theft of property, violation of probation, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 9/19Eric Muhammad Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of registration law Show Caption Hide Caption 10/19Erica Simmons Violation of community corrections, failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/19Ezell Miles Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/19Ida Crowley Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 13/19James Cole Violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 14/19Jaydon Ripepi Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 15/19Johnathan Stiles Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 16/19Mitchell Greer Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 17/19Nicholas Thomas Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 18/19Rebecca Adams Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 19/19Rufus Anderson Simple domestic assault, failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/12/20 and 7 a.m. on 03/13/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest