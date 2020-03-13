South Side regroups after state tournament news

JACKSON, Tenn. — The local basketball community continues to process the TSSAA’s decision to suspend both the high school girls and boys state basketball tournaments due to to the threat of the coronavirus.

The South Side boys basketball team was scheduled to continue their magical postseason run next Thursday at MTSU against Upperman at 11:30. The Hawks were a heavy favorite heading into the tournament, coming in at a perfect record of 32-0.

Now, all of that is in jeopardy due to the uncertainty that is the future of high school basketball this season. Until a final decision is made by the TSSAA, South Side will continue to hold organized team practices on campus.