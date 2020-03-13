Tennessee Supreme Court limits judicial proceedings

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — The Tennessee Supreme Court suspended all in-person judicial proceedings until March 31 in response to COVID-19 on Friday.

A news release from the Gibson County General Sessions Court says pending court hearings and case reviews in the Humboldt Chancery, General Sessions and Circuit Court will be rescheduled, according to the release.

Exceptions include telephone and video conferences, email and other forms of contact not in-person, according to the release.