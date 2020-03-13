Tips on preparing for coronavirus self-quarantine

JACKSON, Tenn. — As coronavirus fears ramp up across the nation, many are considering either self-quarantining or isolating themselves inside their homes.

If you choose to do that, here are tips on the items you need to stock up on.

If you’ve gone to any grocery store in Jackson the past couple days, you’ve probably been greeted by empty shelves.

The coronavirus fear has caused many residents to start stocking up on certain items like toilet paper or hand sanitizer.

All the stores WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reporter Clint Eiland visitied this morning in Jackson were almost completely out of similar items.

Part of dealing with coronavirus could mean the possibility of having to self-quarantine or isolate yourself for 14 days if you start showing symptoms or if you’ve had prolonged contact with someone who has coronavirus.

Now if you are going to self-quarantine or isolate yourself, there are some items you should have in your pantry.

Something like soup for example, which can last for a long time.

Second is a dry good like rice or oats, which can be easily prepared.

Third is something like canned or frozen vegetables, which are still readily available across Jackson.

Every store looked at still had plenty of canned and frozen goods.

Certain items like dairy are more prone to spoiling quickly, but you can substitute almond milk in many recipes, which lasts a bit longer.

Authorities also say that if you have no reason to believe you’ve come in contact with the virus, there’s no need to self quarantine or isolate yourself.

If you do have to isolate yourself, keep in mind it doesn’t mean you can’t walk outside or have food delivered. It’s prolonged contact of more than 15 minutes when the virus can spread, so walking your dog or signing for a package should be fine.

So far, there have been no confirmed coronavirus cases in Madison County. If you still feel the need to prepare, follow these tips and help keep others safe.

Before you isolate, it is recommended that you notify your healthcare provider, as they can give you tips to stay safe and keep others around you safe as well.