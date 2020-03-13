West Tennesseans change plans due to COVID-19 concerns

JACKSON, Tenn. — Many West Tennesseans are changing their schedules due to coronavirus.

The following have announced cancellations:

  • Sigma Gamma Rho’s is cancelling the Elevating Our Youth event on Saturday, March 14
  • Jackson-Madison County Library suspended all programming from March 16 through April 16
  • Gibson Electric Corporation has cancelled its Annual Members’ Meeting on March 26
  • Jackson Tennessee Fanciers Association and Tupelo Kennel Club’s dog shows scheduled for March 19 through March 22
  • City of Henderson’s March 18, 2020 Traffic Court will be suspended until April 15
  • Jackson City Court will be closed to the public until April 1

Schools are also taking precautions when it comes to preventing sickness.

 

