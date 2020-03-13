West Tennesseans change plans due to COVID-19 concerns

JACKSON, Tenn. — Many West Tennesseans are changing their schedules due to coronavirus.

The following have announced cancellations:

Sigma Gamma Rho’s is cancelling the Elevating Our Youth event on Saturday, March 14

Jackson-Madison County Library suspended all programming from March 16 through April 16

Gibson Electric Corporation has cancelled its Annual Members’ Meeting on March 26

Jackson Tennessee Fanciers Association and Tupelo Kennel Club’s dog shows scheduled for March 19 through March 22

City of Henderson’s March 18, 2020 Traffic Court will be suspended until April 15

Jackson City Court will be closed to the public until April 1

Schools are also taking precautions when it comes to preventing sickness.