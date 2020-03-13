West Tennesseans change plans due to COVID-19 concerns
JACKSON, Tenn. — Many West Tennesseans are changing their schedules due to coronavirus.
The following have announced cancellations:
- Sigma Gamma Rho’s is cancelling the Elevating Our Youth event on Saturday, March 14
- Jackson-Madison County Library suspended all programming from March 16 through April 16
- Gibson Electric Corporation has cancelled its Annual Members’ Meeting on March 26
- Jackson Tennessee Fanciers Association and Tupelo Kennel Club’s dog shows scheduled for March 19 through March 22
- City of Henderson’s March 18, 2020 Traffic Court will be suspended until April 15
- Jackson City Court will be closed to the public until April 1
Schools are also taking precautions when it comes to preventing sickness.
- Lane College and Union University have both announced they will be moving online or into another form of delivery.
- Freed-Hardeman University will be taking a two-week spring break from March 21 through April 5
- Jackson State Community College will extend spring break and cancel all classes through the week of March 16
- University of Memphis Lambuth Campus also announced it will be extending its spring break on Thursday
- University of Tennessee at Martin will suspend all in-person classes through April 3