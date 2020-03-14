American Legion Post 77 celebrates 100th birthday

Lexington, Tenn. — The American Legion Post 77 in Lexington celebrated its birthday on Saturday.

Members of the post and the community gathered for some birthday fun.

Everyone in attendance celebrated with birthday cake, food and fellowship.

“On March 17, 1920 we got a temporary charter to have the American Legion here in Henderson County at Post 77,” said Ben Pope, who is with the American Legion. “Dr. Samuel P. Parker got the temporary charter, and he was the first commander of Post 77.”

Members say this is the 100th birthday of American Legion Post 77.