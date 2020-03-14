Jackson police arrest, charge suspect in hit-and-run incident

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police say they have arrested a suspect in last weekend’s hit-and-run incident.

28-year-old Brandon Tyler Wall has been arrested and charged, according to a news release from the Jackson Police Department.

Last Sunday, Randavious Deberry was struck and killed while changing his tire on the 45 Bypass near Hollywood Drive, according to the release.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop following the incident, according to investigators.

Wall is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death.