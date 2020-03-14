Redemption Road Rescue hosts Cowboy Canter 5K

JACKSON, Tenn. — Runners in downtown Jackson braved the rain and laced up their sneakers for the Cowboy Canter 5K, hosted by Redemption Road Rescue.

“The rain is holding off, and we are very excited about that. So we have about 130 runners today and walkers,” Redemption Road Rescue event coordinator, Amber Storey-Knight said.

The race offered a 5K and one mile walk. The proceeds will go to support Redemption Road Rescue and the farm animals they take in.

“It’s going to be a lovely day. We are just so excited about this. It’s our very first fundraiser for the year, and it’s also the very first series for Jackson road runners,” Storey-Knight said.

“This was my second time running this race. I had a little bit of fun, but it kind of hurt a bit,” runner Nathan Smith said. “Pretty good, I mean I won first place in almost all of my 5K’s.”

“We have quite a few dogs. We encourage people to bring their dogs and run with the dogs, and it is very much a family event. We’ve got moms and dads, the children, and it’s really for professional runners, but its also for the family and a lot of people just come out for the cause,” Storey-Knight said.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News anchor Ariana Alexa was the emcee for the Cowboy Canter 5K.