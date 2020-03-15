Church takes precautions to prevent coronavirus spread

JACKSON, Tenn. — Clergy are taking extra steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus at church.

Although several churches in Jackson closed their doors to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, some churches remained open for service and are taking extra measures to keep members of their congregation safe.

One of those churches that remained open Sunday was Northside Assembly of God.

“Right now, what we have done is we want to try to be as much as possible, a touch free zone, so we are smiling and waving instead of handshakes and hugging. Of course we are doing this as much as possible,” Northside Assembly of God pastor, John “JP” Vick.

Vick says after each service or class, seats are wiped down once again. He also says the members of the church are keeping a close eye on the situation.

“Please stay home if you are sick, if you are not feeling well, and all the things that everybody has been hearing, we are just encouraging people and echoing that,” Vick said. “If we feel like we have to suspend gatherings because we feel like it’s worse, we will continue to worship and send out video messages so people can still receive these messages and be encouraged and direct people in prayer.”

Vick says they have also sent out emails and have made posts on the church’s Facebook page encouraging people to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to stay safe.

“We are taking extra measures to be clean and to give each other some space. We have hand sanitizers in all of our classrooms, on our water fountains and of course on our counters,” Vick said. “And so we encourage people to take advantage of it.”

Vick says the passing of the offering plates has also been changed.

“We have a pretty robust senior group here. I meet with them every week. We talk about some of their concerns and they are foremost right now on my mind. I’ve encouraged, and I have spoken with them. If you don’t feel comfortable being in gatherings right now absolutely stay home. We love you and we are praying for you and we will send you the message via video or audio,” Vick said.

Other churches in Jackson remained open Sunday. However they are urging congregation members to not shake hands during service.