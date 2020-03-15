Lifeline Blood Services issues emergency need for blood

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lifeline Blood Services is issuing an emergency need for blood.

A news release from Lifeline says that due to COVID-19, many blood drives have been cancelled. The release says blood levels have reached a levels of concern.

Lifeline is encouraging anyone that already has a blood drive scheduled, to not cancel, according to the release.

”Giving blood is a safe activity and people who present to donate blood must feel well,” John Miller, CEO of Lifeline Blood said.

Anyone that can donate blood is also asked to do so.

Lifeline is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 183 Sterling Farms Drive in Jackson.

For more information, call Lifeline at (731) 427-4431.