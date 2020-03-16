10 Madison County residents tested for COVID-19

JACKSON, Tenn. – According to a news release, 10 Madison County residents have been approved for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) testing by the Tennessee Department of Health State Public Health Laboratory, as of March 16.

Five of those have tested negative for COVID-19.

Five of those tests are still pending. These numbers do not include private testing labs.

Residents who may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their primary care provider for testing. Please call your provider before you go to the office.

If you experience severe illness and need to go to the emergency room, please call ahead.

Providers may choose to use commercial laboratories for testing.

The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is not testing for COVID-19.