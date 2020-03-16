52 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee
NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed 13 more cases of coronavirus in the state Monday, bringing the total of positive cases to 52.
TDH announced the new cases via Twitter.
Below is a list of the counties with confirmed cases:
- Campbell County – 1
- Davidson County – 25
- Hamilton County – 1
- Jefferson County – 1
- Knox County – 1
- Rutherford County – 1
- Sevier County – 1
- Shelby County – 2
- Sullivan County – 1
- Williamson County – 18