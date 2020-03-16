City of Milan announces changes to court proceedings

MILAN, Tenn. — Milan Municipal Court has made a number of changes in response to coronavirus concerns.

There will be no driver’s safety school class Monday, March 16. The class will be reset to April 6, 2020.

All traffic court cases set for March 18 have been rescheduled to April 1, 2020.

All general sessions court cases set for March 25 have been rescheduled to April 8, 2020.

Contact the court clerk’s office at (731) 686-0985 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday with any questions.