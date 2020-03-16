Commission votes on budget amendments, school board seat

JACKSON, Tenn. — Only 50 people were allowed in this month’s Madison County Commission meeting. Health officials screened people at the door.

“We made sure people hadn’t traveled outside to what we call the ‘hotspots’ where there is active infection going on, and making sure they used hand sanitizer before walking into the room,” Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department director, Kim Tedford said.

County commissioners were updated on the coronavirus. Tedford said they will see an increase in numbers in the state and that social distancing is important.

“I think there’s a lot of unknowns here that we can suspect, we can calculate. The coronavirus is going to affect revenue in more ways than one. It’s going to affect small business. It’s going to affect sales tax. It’s going to affect every department in Madison County,” Madison County Commission chairman, Gary Deaton said.

The County Commission also voted on several budget amendments. The sheriff asked for $58,000 for overtime pay, and about $5,000 to pay for a new time clock system. Both were denied.

But the commission did approve several thousand dollars in other transfers, including for a new vehicle.

“We have a finance department today that is very efficient, willing to help all these departments, willing to help the sheriff’s dept. But they’ve indicated they don’t want their help,” Deaton said.

The commission also voted Carol McCright to fill the school board seat left vacant by Morris Merriweather.

McCright will fill that seat until August. That’s the next election for school board.