COVID-19 continues to threaten blood supply

JACKSON, Tenn. — Recently, with the COVID-19 pandemic, blood drives have been cancelled.

A local blood service is issuing an emergency need for blood.

Officials with Lifeline Blood Services says 11 blood drives were cancelled this week. So far the blood supply has lost 350 potential blood donations.

They encourage healthy people to give blood now. Without the response from Tennesseans, officials say surgeries will be cancelled.

They say this creates a dangerous situation.

“We are not going to make it. We don’t want to have people cancel surgeries, but if blood is not there when they need it, that will happen. And that is something that we can control right now in the midst of panic,” Lifeline public relations coordinator, Cherie’ Hale Parker said.

The following businesses will host blood drives this Wednesday:

Food giant in Medina from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Lowe’s in south Jackson from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Please thank them and donate blood to those in desperate need.