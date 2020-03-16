Current event cancellations due to coronavirus

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

The following list of events have been cancelled or rescheduled due to coronavirus concerns. This page will be updated as new information is made available.

Blood drives:

  • Dyersburg State Community College ,Tuesday, March 24th (CANCELED).
  • West Hardin Elementary, Adamsville,  Thursday, March 19th (CANCELED).

West TN Go Red For Women:

  •  Rescheduled for July 9, 2020.

Ballet Arts:

  • Dorothy and the Emerald City on March 21 and 22 (CANCELED).

Jackson TN Dog Fanciers Association and the Tupelo Kennel Club dog shows:

  • CANCELED

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency:

  • The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting scheduled for March 27 has been cancelled.
  • All TWRA shooting ranges are closed until further notice.
  • All TWRA Hunter Education and Boating classes are cancelled until further notice.
  • The 2020 National Archery in the Schools (NASP) State Tournament April 2-3 is cancelled.

The JMCLibrary Board of Trustees:

  • March 25 meeting (CANCELED). The next regular scheduled meeting will be April 22.

Jackson Chamber events:

  • March 20 – Chamber Member Breakfast will not be held with an audience, but will broadcast live from EPlusTV 6 from 8 – 9 a.m. Community members will have the opportunity to submit, via text and email, questions before and during the live event.
  • Leadership University Graduation scheduled for April 9th at Union University will be postponed.

 

Categories: COVID-19 Updates, Local News, News

