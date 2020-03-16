Current event cancellations due to coronavirus

The following list of events have been cancelled or rescheduled due to coronavirus concerns. This page will be updated as new information is made available.

Blood drives:

Dyersburg State Community College ,Tuesday, March 24th (CANCELED).

West Hardin Elementary, Adamsville, Thursday, March 19th (CANCELED).

West TN Go Red For Women:

Rescheduled for July 9, 2020.

Ballet Arts:

Dorothy and the Emerald City on March 21 and 22 (CANCELED).

Jackson TN Dog Fanciers Association and the Tupelo Kennel Club dog shows:

CANCELED

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency:

The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting scheduled for March 27 has been cancelled.

All TWRA shooting ranges are closed until further notice.

All TWRA Hunter Education and Boating classes are cancelled until further notice.

The 2020 National Archery in the Schools (NASP) State Tournament April 2-3 is cancelled.

The JMCLibrary Board of Trustees:

March 25 meeting (CANCELED). The next regular scheduled meeting will be April 22.

Jackson Chamber events: