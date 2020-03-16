Current school closings due to coronavirus
The following list of schools have been closed due to coronavirus. This page will be updated regularly as new information arrives.
Carroll Academy
- Closed through March 27
Chester County Schools
- Closed through March 31
Gibson County Schools
- Closed through April 3
Hardeman County Schools
- Closed through April 3
Hardin County Schools
- Closed through April 3
Haywood County Schools
- Closed through March 31
Henderson County Schools
- Closed through March 31
Jackson-Madison County School System
- Closed through March 31
Lexington City Schools
- Closed through March 31
Milan Special School District
- Closed through April 3