Current school closings due to coronavirus

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

The following list of schools have been closed due to coronavirus. This page will be updated regularly as new information arrives.

Carroll Academy

  • Closed through March 27

Chester County Schools

  • Closed through March 31

Gibson County Schools

  • Closed through April 3

Hardeman County Schools

  • Closed through April 3

Hardin County Schools

  • Closed through April 3

Haywood County Schools

  • Closed through March 31

Henderson County Schools

  • Closed through March 31

Jackson-Madison County School System

  • Closed through March 31

Lexington City Schools

  • Closed through March 31

Milan Special School District

  • Closed through April 3
