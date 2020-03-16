Current school closings due to coronavirus

The following list of schools have been closed due to coronavirus. This page will be updated regularly as new information arrives.

Carroll Academy

Closed through March 27

Chester County Schools

Closed through March 31

Gibson County Schools

Closed through April 3

Hardeman County Schools

Closed through April 3

Hardin County Schools

Closed through April 3

Haywood County Schools

Closed through March 31

Henderson County Schools

Closed through March 31

Jackson-Madison County School System

Closed through March 31

Lexington City Schools

Closed through March 31

Milan Special School District