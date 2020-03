Gibson Co. Circuit Court announces rescheduling

TRENTON, Tenn. — A news release from Gibson County Circuit Court announced the rescheduling of cases.

The news release says:

All Trenton General Sessions criminal cases set for Tuesday, March 17 at 9 a.m. have been rescheduled to April 14 at 9 a.m.

Cases set March 17 at 1 p.m. have been rescheduled to April 14 at 1 p.m.

Cases set for March 18 9 a.m. are rescheduled to April 15 at 9 a.m. The 1 p.m. cases are rescheduled to April 15 at 1 p.m.

March 19 General Sessions criminal cases at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. have been rescheduled to April 16 at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

March 24 General Sessions criminal cases at 9 a.m. are rescheduled to April 21 at 9 a.m. The 1 p.m. cases will receive a letter of the new court date.

March 26 cases at 9 a.m. have been rescheduled to April 23 at 9 a.m.

March 31 cases at 9 a.m. have been rescheduled to April 28 at 9 a.m. The 1 p.m. cases will receive a letter of the new court dates.

Traffic court set for March 19 at 1 p.m. have been rescheduled to April 9 at 1 p.m. All other traffic cases set for March 19 and March 26 will be notified by letter.

If you have a General Sessions Civil case set for March 20, please call the office at (731) 855-7615 for your court date if you have not been notified.

Humboldt General Sessions Court cases through the end of March have been rescheduled. You will be notified by letter or phone call.

If you have questions please call the Humboldt Court at (731) 784-9551.