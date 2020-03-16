Jackson mayor declares State of Emergency

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Mayor Scott Conger declared a State of Emergency Monday, according to a news release.

The declaration was made based on evidence that the spread of the disease is most effectively slowed by social distancing and reducing interactions among dense groups of people.

Conger ordered that COVID-19 protocol and the Communicable Disease Policy be enacted.

On March 11, the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus outbreak was a pandemic and on March 12, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee declared a State of Emergency to deploy additional resources to combat the spread of the virus.

On March 13, President Donald Trump declared a National Emergency over the pandemic.