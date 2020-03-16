Local caterer offers free meals amid pandemic

MEDINA, Tenn. — A local catering service is helping out those suffering during the coronovirus pandemic.

CoCo’s Medina and CoCo’s Martin is offering free meals to those in need.

They can make fresh sandwiches, soups, pasta, chicken and low carb meals . They politely ask for a donation if you can.

“We were just thinking since people are out there a little worried, compromised immune systems, elderly, people that are afraid, that we can bring them a meal they can honk their horn we can come outside and take their food to them,” Corrie Bradberry, CoCo’s owner said.

You can find out more information for homemade meals to go or make food orders on the CoCo’s Medina or CoCo’s Martin Facebook pages.

They can deliver in Medina, Humboldt or Milan. They can even bring it out to your car.