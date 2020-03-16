Local councilman helps Nashville tornado victims

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson city councilman is helping tornado victims.

Councilman Johnny Dodd and community members are helping support Nashville in their time of need.

They are collecting much needed cleaning and paper products, as well as bottled water to help their Tennessee neighbors.

“Cause Jackson knows first hand what a tornado can do to your community, so we wanted to give back to our community. You know Nashville is 100 miles away, but I consider them our neighbors,” Dodd said. “We want to give back to the community and give to the less fortunate see what we can do to make that day a better day.”

You can drop off supplies at the following locations:

Tennessee Title Loan at 301 South Highland Avenue from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mount Moriah Baptist Church at 225 Daugherty Street from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Saint James Missionary Baptist Church at 278 Preston Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Friday, March 20 will be the final drop off.