Mugshots : Madison County : 03/13/20 – 03/16/20 March 16, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/41Danielle Velazquez Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 2/41Adam Jones Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/41Andy Franks Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/41Anthony Babbs Criminal trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 5/41Brandon Wall Leaving the scene of an accident Show Caption Hide Caption 6/41Cianna Nelson Vandalism, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/41Damen Quick Possession of methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 8/41Daryvion Brown Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/41Dennis Cobb Driving under the influence, resisting stop/arrest, simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/41Dennis Dudley Unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/41Federius Jones Theft under $10,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 12/41Jaunice Fisher Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/41Javon Averyheart Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 14/41Jaylen Anderson Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 15/41Jonathon Roberts Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 16/41Kerry Barr Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 17/41Kimberly Mays Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 18/41Martin Bautista Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 19/41Melvin Henning Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 20/41Michael Strader Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 21/41Michael Tate Possession of stolen property, vandalism, schedule II drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 22/41Nathan Williams Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 23/41Raymond Prather Criminal impersonation Show Caption Hide Caption 24/41Robert Hunter Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 25/41Rodney Lenon Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 26/41Roger Moore Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 27/41Russell Rast Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 28/41Samantha Green Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 29/41Samuel Thornton Identity theft Show Caption Hide Caption 30/41Montavous Williamson Violation of community corrections, failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 31/41Shawn Williamson Unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of community corrections, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 32/41Tammy Western Schedule II drug violations, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 33/41Tanika Davila Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 34/41Taqee Zaakir Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 35/41Tevin Cole Leaving the scene of an accident, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 36/41Thomas Barnett Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 37/41Timothy Maholmes Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 38/41Tracy Melton Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 39/41Veronica Williams Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 40/41Wylie Ligon Reckless endangerment, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 41/41Xavier Rogers Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/13/20 and 7 a.m. on 03/16/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest