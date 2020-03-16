Mugshots : Madison County : 03/13/20 – 03/16/20

1/41 Danielle Velazquez Driving under the influence

2/41 Adam Jones Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

3/41 Andy Franks Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/41 Anthony Babbs Criminal trespassing



5/41 Brandon Wall Leaving the scene of an accident

6/41 Cianna Nelson Vandalism, driving on revoked/suspended license

7/41 Damen Quick Possession of methamphetamine

8/41 Daryvion Brown Violation of probation



9/41 Dennis Cobb Driving under the influence, resisting stop/arrest, simple domestic assault

10/41 Dennis Dudley Unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear

11/41 Federius Jones Theft under $10,000

12/41 Jaunice Fisher Violation of probation, failure to appear



13/41 Javon Averyheart Violation of probation

14/41 Jaylen Anderson Driving on revoked/suspended license

15/41 Jonathon Roberts Failure to appear

16/41 Kerry Barr Public intoxication



17/41 Kimberly Mays Driving on revoked/suspended license

18/41 Martin Bautista Driving on revoked/suspended license

19/41 Melvin Henning Violation of community corrections

20/41 Michael Strader Violation of probation



21/41 Michael Tate Possession of stolen property, vandalism, schedule II drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

22/41 Nathan Williams Driving on revoked/suspended license

23/41 Raymond Prather Criminal impersonation

24/41 Robert Hunter Aggravated domestic assault



25/41 Rodney Lenon Violation of probation

26/41 Roger Moore Shoplifting/theft of property

27/41 Russell Rast Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

28/41 Samantha Green Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, resisting stop/arrest



29/41 Samuel Thornton Identity theft

30/41 Montavous Williamson Violation of community corrections, failure to appear, violation of probation

31/41 Shawn Williamson Unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of community corrections, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest

32/41 Tammy Western Schedule II drug violations, violation of probation



33/41 Tanika Davila Driving on revoked/suspended license

34/41 Taqee Zaakir Driving on revoked/suspended license

35/41 Tevin Cole Leaving the scene of an accident, violation of community corrections

36/41 Thomas Barnett Vandalism



37/41 Timothy Maholmes Driving on revoked/suspended license

38/41 Tracy Melton Failure to appear

39/41 Veronica Williams Violation of probation

40/41 Wylie Ligon Reckless endangerment, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license



41/41 Xavier Rogers Driving on revoked/suspended license



















































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/13/20 and 7 a.m. on 03/16/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.