Neal out as Freed Hardeman women’s coach

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Today, information surfaced that Freed Hardeman head women’s basketball coach, Dale Neal, had been relieved of his responsibilities with the Lady Lions program.

According to Neal, a meeting took place this past Friday, in which the university asked him not to return as head coach. No other details were provided in this particular meeting.

This past season, Neal led Freed Hardeman to their second straight conference title, finishing with 27 total wins. In his 26 years with the program, Neal recorded a win percentage of 79.8, won 9 conference championships, and one national title. In 2018, he was inducted into the NAIA Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.