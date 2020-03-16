Showers Continue Overnight into Tuesday Morning

Weather Update – 6:15 p.m. – Monday, March 16th

Jackson has recorded measurable rainfall every day for the last 8 days! That’s the first time (and only time) we’ve had 8 consecutive days with rain since June 17-24 of last year. We’ve only had that long of a stretch of rainfall 6 times in the last decade, and 24 times in the last 30 years.

TONIGHT

Off-and-on rain will likely continue tonight into Tuesday morning in West Tennessee. An isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out but we’re not expecting any severe weather. Under overcast skies, temperatures will drop to the middle 40s with light and variable winds. Roughly ¼” to ½” of rainfall is expected.

After starting Tuesday with scattered showers, drier conditions are expected after noon with some peeks of sunshine! Temperatures will warm up to the lower 60s in the afternoon with highs in the 70s on Wednesday! Even warmer weather may be accompanied by thunderstorms in West Tennessee later this week, so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including what days and times we’re monitoring a risk for strong thunderstorms and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

