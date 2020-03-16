Superhero rises to fight coronavirus in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We have first responders in place to protect us against crime, but do we have someone to protect us against the coronavirus?

Well now we do!

He goes by the name Rona Defender.

Over the weekend at a Memphis mall, the Rona Defender suited up with disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer to help people stay safe from the deadly virus.

The coronavirus superhero took time out of his virus fighting schedule to talk to us through Facetime.

“I will be around as long as the coronavirus is around. Until the coronavirus is eradicated I will stay here,” the hero said.

Mr. Defender’s video has since went viral with famous producers sharing his post.