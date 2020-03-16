Tips to help build up a healthy immune system

JACKSON, Tenn. — There are other ways you can protect yourself from COVID-19, other than washing your hands. You can have a strong immune system.

So how can you keep your immune system in tip-top fighting shape?

Harvard Medical School says not smoking is a great way to keep your immune system strong.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, smoking increases the risk of several autoimmune diseases, which lead to the immune system attacking itself. This can make you more prone to getting sick.

Eating diets high in fruits, vegetables and whole grains can help you.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends two cups of fruit, two and a half cups of vegetables and 6 ounces of grains a day for a healthy diet.

Harvard also recommends taking a multivitamin if you are worried you’re not getting all the nutrients you need.

Stress is also something that can wear down your immune system. So how do you fight it?

The American Heart Association says you can read a book, do something to help someone else, count to 10 before you react or listen to your favorite music.

Another great stress reliever is working out. And it helps your immune system.

The Mayo Clinic recommends 150 minutes of a form of cardio each week.

And once you’re done with that workout, you and your immune system need to recover with sleep.

The Sleep Foundation suggests seven to nine hours of sleep a night, and there are ways to make your sleep better: Turn off the electronics, avoid caffeine before bed and try to stick to a sleep schedule.

And something you can do before, during or after all of these immune building practices: Wash your hands.