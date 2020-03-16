WBBJ off-air reception for antenna users

WBBJ is operating at approximately 50% power due to the replacement of our broadcast transmitter.

The Federal Communications Commission required all television stations in the United States to change frequencies.

WBBJ made the switch Friday, March 13.

If you are experiencing low or no reception it is due to one of two causes.

One, due to the frequency changeover, you will need to rescan the channels of each of the television sets in your home. If you rescanned prior to 3 p.m. Friday, March 13, please go through the process once again.

Secondly, we are operating on a temporary antenna and at only 50% power output and our signal may not be reaching your home.

We are projected to be back to full power within a week, however weather is playing an important factor.

We thank you for your patience.

You can see our news broadcasts live at wbbjtv.com/live, or on our app – WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News – in the app store or Google Play.